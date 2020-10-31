Two boys found safe after walking away from Aloha home

Missing Persons

They were missing for about 5 hours

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington County Authorities say two young boys, ages 10 and 11, have been found and are safe after they went missing Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the two boys could not be found after they walked away from their Aloha home around 3 p.m.

Thankfully, around 8:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office reported that both had been located and were safe. Authorities thanked everyone who helped in the search for the two boys.

