Vancouver man missing after taking kayak out on Diamond Lake

Search and rescue crews look for a missing kayaker who was last seen out on Diamond Lake. (Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

The man's kayak, paddle and shoes have been found

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Vancouver man is missing after taking his kayak out to Diamond Lake late Tuesday night.

Multiple calls to 911 reported a man was yelling for help from the water just before 10:30 p.m., but no witness was able to see him. Deputies later learned that Jared Bruce Boria had been camping at the Diamond Lake campsite and paddled out without wearing a life vest.

Marine and Timber Deputies, Douglas County Fire District #2 and Diamond Lake First Responders all conducted an initial search on Tuesday night but were unsuccessful. Authorities and search crews then conducted an exhaustive search of the lake on Wednesday, when they found Boria’s kayak, paddle and shoes.

Boria has not yet been found.

He is described as a hispanic man, about 6-foot tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The search will resume on Thursday. Anyone with information is urged to call 911.