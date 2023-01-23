VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — The FBI has now joined the Vancouver Police Department to search for an 8-year-old boy not seen for more than seven months.

Officers conducted a welfare check on June 17, 2022, on Breadson John. The check, initiated by “members of the community,” was to confirm information about a criminal investigation. Detectives have tried to contact multiple family members to determine if John is with family or is missing, according to Vancouver police.

A missing person flyer for Breadson John released by the FBI, January 23, 2023

Officials said family members have not provided investigators with information about John’s location. John’s grandparents, who were John’s last known guardians and persons of interest in the investigation, were charged with custodial interference last month

Vancouver police have also partnered with the FBI to assist with locating John.

Breadson John has black hair, was born in Hawaii and is a Pacific Islander. The child, also called “Brxsan,” speaks English, Trukeese/Chukeese, the FBI said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate or online: tips.fbi.gov

