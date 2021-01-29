Vancouver PD search for missing, endangered woman

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered woman.

Donna Jean Burns was last seen around 2:30 pm in the 4600 block of Northeast 112th Avenue in Vancouver. She was in a yellow 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser with a Washington license plate ACJ9592. She was supposedly driving to the 7600 block of Fourth Plain, but it is unclear if she made it to the destination.

Vancouver PD says due to her age, health and mental capacity, she may have trouble getting home without help.

Ms. Burns is a 76 year-old white woman, 5-foot-4, 170 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black sweater, a black beanie and black Sketchers.

Anyone with information regarding Donna’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Vancouver police.