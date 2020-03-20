Vancouver PD search for missing 12-year-old girl

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl on Friday morning.
Avah Plemmons was last seen at the 800 block of Northeast 132nd Avenue in Vancouver around 2 a.m. on Friday. She is 5-foot-2, 120 pounds with shoulder length brown hair and hazel eyes. There is no description of what she was wearing.
Please call 9.1.1. if you see her. The case number is 2320-4764.
