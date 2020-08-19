Vancouver PD seeks help locating missing, endangered man

Austin functions at the level of an 8-12-year-old

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered man.

Austin Jenkins reportedly walked away from his father north on Northeast Andresen Road from Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say Austin functions at the level of an 8-12-year-old. He is not known to leave for this length of time and does not have any food or money.

Police describe Austin as a white male, 5’10”, about 250 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a neon Seahawks jacket and carrying a Seahawks blanket along with a grey duffle bag.

If anyone sees Austin, please call 911.