Vancouver PD seeks public’s help locating missing woman

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Jakyra T Russell is currently missing. Police say she is diabetic, suffers from seizures and doesn’t have her prescription medications.

Ms. Russell is described as a 22-year-old African American woman. She is 5-foot-3 and weighs around 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue pants. No information was given as to where she was last seen or where she could be going.

Anyone with information on Russell’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.