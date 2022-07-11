PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Vancouver Police Department needs the public’s help finding a pair of siblings that went missing overnight.

Authorities said 12-year-old Anthony Gonzalez and 11-year-old Lluvia Gonzalez left their home in the Rose Village neighborhood around midnight Monday.

Both children are described as having black hair, black eyes and being about 5’01”. Anthony was reportedly last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red sweat pants and shoes that are black and white. Meanwhile, police said they do not know what Lluvia was seen wearing last.

This missing persons case is considered to be high-risk due to the siblings’ ages, according to VPD.

Anyone with information about the siblings’ whereabouts is urged to call 911.