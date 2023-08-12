Officials said Renee Lynn Kelley was last seen at her residence in the Lincoln Place Apartments in Downtown Vancouver. (Courtesy VPD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing elderly woman who has a “recent history of confusion and medical issues.”

The Vancouver Police Department identified the woman as 70-year-old Renee Lynn Kelley. Officials said she was last seen at her residence in the Lincoln Place Apartments in Downtown Vancouver on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Kelley is 5’2” and 135 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. According to police, she typically uses an oxygen tank to get around.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.