PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man, who is in need of medication, has been reported missing and endangered Vancouver Police Department announced Friday.
According to VPD, Andrei Asanachescu was last seen at 1304 Southeast Olympia Drive on Wednesday around 9 p.m.
Officials described Asanachescu as a white man, 6 feet tall and weighing 300 pounds.
VPD said he needs to take insulin for diabetes twice a day in addition to medication for schizophrenia.
Officials noted Asanachescu frequents Target and Fred Meyer and occasionally asks for money on the street. He also knows how to use Ctran and may use it to get to Portland, VPD said.
Authorities ask anyone who sees Asanachescu to call 911.