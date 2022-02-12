Vancouver police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

Vancouver police said 12-year-old Jay Hunter was last seen Friday at Wy’East Middle School.(Courtesy/VPD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing.

Police said Jay Hunter was last seen on Friday at Wy’East Middle School. He was wearing an orange and blue shirt, gray jeans, white shoes, and had a black and gray backpack, authorities said.

Hunter is described as 4 foot 5 inches tall, weighing about 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. VPD released the above photo to help in locating him.

Police said they do not suspect foul play is involved. VPD asked anyone who sees Hunter to call 911 and reference Case No. 2022-3762