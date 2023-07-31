The Vancouver Police Department identified the teenager as Hector Diago Haavisto. (Courtesy VPD)

Officials said the boy is 5’7” and 125 pounds with black hair and black eyes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 14-year-old boy was reported missing on Monday morning and is believed to be in the Vancouver Mall area.

The Vancouver Police Department identified the teenager as Hector Diago Haavisto. According to officials, the boy is 5’7” and 125 pounds with black hair and black eyes.

Authorities said he was wearing a long-sleeve white shirt, gray hoodie and black Dickie’s pants when he was last seen.

Police are asking anyone with further information on Haavisto’s location to email Detective James Dewey at james.dewey@cityofvancouver.us.