Authorities say that the boy's father, Caden Milligan, fled with his son after a criminal investigation.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) – Vancouver police are seeking information about a missing 3-year-old boy after the child’s father fled with him in a Subaru Outback.

Authorities say Caden Milligan does not have custody of his son Zayne Alex Taylor, but fled with the boy following a criminal investigation.

Police describe Taylor as 3 feet tall, 26 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Officers say he was last seen wearing tan Carhart pants and a long sleeve shirt.

Officers describe Caden as a 6 feet 1 inch tall man of 195 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, who was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and faded blue jeans.

If located, Vancouver Police say to not attempt contact with Caden and instead call 911.