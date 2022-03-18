PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the community’s help to find a teen that’s been missing since February.
Police said 14-year-old Rachel Rutherford went missing February 28, 2022.
Rutherford is a white female, with hazel eyes and brown hair partially dyed blue. Police said she’s 5-foot-2 and weighs around 110 lbs.
They added she was last seen dressed in the same clothing in the photo above in front of a convenience store.
Anyone with information about Rutherford is asked to call 911, or call Detective Dave Jensen at 360-487-7446.