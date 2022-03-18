PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the community’s help to find a teen that’s been missing since February.

Police said 14-year-old Rachel Rutherford went missing February 28, 2022.

Rutherford is a white female, with hazel eyes and brown hair partially dyed blue. Police said she’s 5-foot-2 and weighs around 110 lbs.

Vancouver police are searching for 14-year-old Rachel Rutherford who has been missing since February. Police said she was last seen wearing the same clothing as pictured in front of the convenience store.

They added she was last seen dressed in the same clothing in the photo above in front of a convenience store.

Anyone with information about Rutherford is asked to call 911, or call Detective Dave Jensen at 360-487-7446.