Washington Co. woman missing in Southern Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington County woman has been reported as missing in Josephine County, according to the Southern Oregon county’s Undersheriff Travis Snyder.

Sherry Wellwood was reported missing on Wednesday, December 18. The following day, Thursday, a local resident found her car, a blue Hyndai Sonata, on a rural Bureau of Land Management road and alerted authorities. No one was in the car or seen in the surrounding area, said the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Wellwood does not have any known family or friends in Southern Oregon, nor is she familiar with the area.

She is described as a 46-year-old white woman who is approximately 5-feet-3-inches tall. Wellwood has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have seen her or know where she is, contact the sheriff’s office at 541-474-5123.