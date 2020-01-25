Watterson family offers reward for info leading to Allyson

The reward comes from donations made to the effort to find Allyson

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Watterson family is now offering reward money to anyone with information that leads to Allyson Watterson—a woman who has been missing out of Washington County since December 22, 2019.

Twenty-year-old Allyson was last seen on that Sunday afternoon with her boyfriend, Benjamin Garland. Authorities said the two were in a remote area in North Plains.

“If I’m not at work, we’re searching for her,” said Misty Watterson. It’s been 32 days since her daughter, Allyson, was seen or heard from, but each day Misty has held onto the hope that Allyson will come home.

“We’ll do everything and anything we can to find her,” said Misty.

Allan and Misty Watterson, the parents of Allyson Watterson, December 26, 2019 (KOIN)

She and her family have had an outpouring of support in their search for Allyson. Last month, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office suspended their 5-day search that covered 1,600 acres in the North Plains area. But Allyson’s family and dozens of volunteers have kept looking.

Nearly two weeks ago, Crime Stoppers offered at $2,500 reward for information about Allyson’s disappearance that leads to an arrest and felony conviction.

Now, the Watterson family is offering $5,000 to anyone with information that leads to finding Allyson.

“I’m so hopeful, you know, money talks sometimes,” said Misty.

The reward money comes from donations. Some of those funds are also being used to hire a private investigator and help cover the cost for professional search and rescue teams.

A new poster made by the family of Allyson Watterson to help in the search for the missing 20-year-old, January 3, 2020 (KOIN)

The family said two weeks ago, divers searched two ponds near Pumpkin Ridge Road where Allyson was last seen.

Until Allyson is home, Misty’s plea will remain the same.

“Just help me find my child,” said Misty. “If you know something, do the right thing. She would do it for you.”

Misty told KOIN 6 News that through all of this, she has become friends with Kaine Horman, the father of 7-year-old Kyron Horman, who went missing in 2010.

Donations toward the search for Allyson can be made through the Kyron Horman Foundation.