WCSO: Missing teen last seen near Zoo

Emmeline Tesch was last seen on July 24, 2020 near the Oregon Zoo (WCSO)

PORTLAND Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public help in finding a missing teen.

Emmeline Tesch, of Beaverton, was last seen on July 24 near the Oregon Zoo’s Education Center, headed toward Highway 26.

Tesch, 16, may have wandered onto the trails in the area of Council Crest, according to WCSO.







The teen is listed as 5’3″ with a thin build, light brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black fuzzy sweater with black pants carrying a purple backpack.

One family member described Tesch as having a serious medical condition and is believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call WCSO at 503-629-0111.