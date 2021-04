Brothers last seen in their home at 12:30 a.m. Sunday

UPDATE: The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported that both brothers have been found and are now safe at home.

Previous story:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two boys in the Aloha area.

The brothers were last seen at 12:30 a.m. Sunday at their home near SW 175th Avenue and SW Shaw Street.