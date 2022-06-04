PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On June 4, 2010, Kyron Horman went to Skyline School in Northwest Portland. He vanished, and more than a decade later, his mother is still left with questions unanswered.

“How many years I’ve been up here — it never gets any easier,” his mother Desiree Young said at a press conference Saturday, held on the anniversary of his disappearance. “Making the drive in for 12 years and pulling up to the school and knowing that this is the last place Kyron was — I can’t even explain the anguish and the heartache.”

When Horman vanished, it was treated as a missing person case for nine days before authorities announced it was a criminal case on the 10th day.

The search for Horman sparked one of the largest investigations in Oregon history.

No one has been arrested in the case, and there has been no sign of Horman since.

Horman was 7 years old when he disappeared, and officials at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children have released a new computer-generated photo showing what he may look like now at 19.

“I hope that that helps somebody remember something that they’ve seen,” Young said.

There is a $50,000 reward for anyone with information that can help resolve the case. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office put out a press release with a flier on Saturday renewing calls for help from the public.

“We remain just as dedicated to this investigation as we did twelve years ago,” MCSO said in the release. “In collaboration with our Major Crimes Team partners, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office and the FBI, we are pursuing all investigative leads and will continue to do so until Kyron is located. This case remains open and active.”

Horman has brown hair, blue eyes and a V-shaped birthmark on his forehead.

Deputies asked anyone with details about Horman’s disappearance to call the MCSO Tip Line at (503) 988-0560 or the NCMEC Tip Line at 1-800-THE-LOST.

