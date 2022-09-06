Skye Williams and her mother, Kristin, went missing from Lane County on either Sept. 3 or 4, 2022 (LCSO).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in finding a missing mother and her daughter.

Lane County officials say Kristin Williams, 34, and her 18-month-old daughter, Skye, went missing from the Florence area on either Sept. 3 or 4 when they left their residence on South Slough Road and haven’t been seen since.

Kristin is described as a white female, heavy build, around 5-foot-5, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Skye is just under three feet tall, weighs 32 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding Kristin or Skye, please contact LCSO at 541-682-4150.