Woman, 20, missing since Halloween believed to be endangered

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered 20-year-old woman.

Leah Stringer, 20, has been missing since October 31. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Leah Stringer last communicated with her family on Halloween, October 31, and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Authorities say there has been no activity on any of her social media accounts, and it is unknown if she is still in the metro area.

Family and detectives believe she may be endangered.

Stringer is approximately 5’4″ and 130 pounds. She has hazel eyes and blond hair. Stringer also has a large tattoo of a lion and the St. Johns bridge on her left thigh, said the sheriff’s office.

If you have any information about where Stringer is, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503 629-0111.