Woman, 81, missing in south Salem area

She went for a walk and hasn't returned

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who was reported as missing on Saturday.

Sylvia Montagne was last seen going for a walk around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon around the 4900-block of Pettyjohn Road S. in Salem. Authorities said she never returned home.

The 81-year-old woman was believed to have been wearing a green zip-up jacket with blue jeans and black shoes when she left the house. Montagne has brown and silver hair, and is approximately 5’7″ and 120 pounds.

We’ve received additional photos of Mrs. Montagne which were taken more recently. Her hair is described as being dark brown and silver currently. pic.twitter.com/goPXjO1KE5 — Marion Co. Sheriff (@MCSOInTheKnow) April 26, 2020

If you see or have seen Montagne, the sheriff’s office asks that you call 503-588-5032.