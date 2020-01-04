Woodburn PD: Woman missing in Sherwood area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Woodburn Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Sara Morales-Coronel last spoke to her family via phone on Thursday, Jan. 2. During that call, she told family she had been threatened. She has not been seen or heard from since.

According to police, she is a transient possibly in the Sherwood area. The 28-year-old woman is described as being approximately 5-feet-4-inches tall and 165 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen her or have any information about where she is, contact police.