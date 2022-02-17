Missing Portland Pickles mascot is ‘back in the jar,’ reunited with team

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Pickles held a press conference Thursday morning announcing some good news in the search for their stolen mascot. They were excited to announce Dillon T. Pickle is back home.

“The community of Portland has come together and yesterday, I’m happy to announce, thrilled to announce, that Dillon T. Pickle was recovered,” said Ross Campbell, general manager of the Portland Pickles.

The Portland Pickles’ mascot originally went missing while flying back from the Dominican Republic. On Monday, Feb. 7, the team tweeted “we know we joke around a lot but seriously @Delta our luggage containing our mascot is lost and we are concerned.”

The team later shared an update Wednesday, Feb. 9 saying Delta had found the bag with the mascot inside, but the bag was delivered to the Pickles’ office off Southeast 92nd Avenue after hours. It was left on the porch and the team says it wasn’t notified.

Shortly before 5 a.m., Ring surveillance video at the office recorded a man walking up the porch, grabbing the bag and taking off with it. The man was wearing a backpack and over-the-ear headphones.

The team said they just wanted to get their mascot back, no questions asked.

On Wednesday, at around noon, an unnamed individual dropped the mascot off at the Voodoo Doughnut NE Davis Street location. The person said he didn’t want any of the rewards being offered or any recognition, but did want Dillon returned to the Portland Pickles.

“He’s a little bruised up. He’s got a couple bandaids on. But we’ve said from the beginning we can just put him back in the jar to replenish his powers,” Campbell said.

He said the mascot was originally found on a TriMet city bus. The person who found it said he saw a couple kids messing around with the mascot on the bus, but they left it when they got off. The person saw it was the Portland Pickles mascot and knew the team had a partnership with Voodoo Doughnuts, so that’s why he decided to drop it off at the NE Davis Street shop.

Campbell and Pickles Assistant General Manager Parker Huffman thanked the community for their efforts in the search and thanked other sports teams for helping spread the word.

When asked what Dillon was looking forward to most now that he was back with the team, Huffman said, “He’s just excited to get back into the community and interact with all the people in Portland.”

He also said Dillon’s looking forward to the next Pickles season. Campbell and Huffman said they’re feeling “unbridled joy” at the discovery of their lost mascot.