Missing soldier’s car found in Tacoma, search continues

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The search for 7th Infantry Division Soldier Hunter Bruner continued Saturday after authorities found his car abandoned in a parking lot near the Tacoma Narrows Bridge.
Bruner, 24, was last seen at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in the late afternoon on April 29.
The Port Orchard native is 6’2″, 203 pounds, has blue eyes and light brown hair.
Additional details of the circumstances leading up to his disappearance were not provided.
Anyone with information about Bruner’s whereabouts is asked to contact authorities immediately.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.