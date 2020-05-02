Missing soldier’s car found in Tacoma, search continues

News

Spc. Hunter Bruner was last seen on the afternoon of April 29

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted:

Spc. Hunter Bruner was last seen on the afternoon of April 29, 2020 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (U.S. Army)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The search for 7th Infantry Division Soldier Hunter Bruner continued Saturday after authorities found his car abandoned in a parking lot near the Tacoma Narrows Bridge.

Bruner, 24, was last seen at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in the late afternoon on April 29.

The Port Orchard native is 6’2″, 203 pounds, has blue eyes and light brown hair.

Additional details of the circumstances leading up to his disappearance were not provided.

Anyone with information about Bruner’s whereabouts is asked to contact authorities immediately.

