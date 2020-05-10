Missing teen last seen in Gresham-Southwest area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Phoenyx Cannon, 13, reportedly left her house around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said she may have been headed from her Gresham-Southwest home towards SW Butler Road.

Phoenyx is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs approximately 270 pounds. She has dark brown, shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a red and white hooded sweatshirt, dark gray sweatpants, and flip-flops.

Police said Phoenyx was not in possession of a cell phone, not was she carrying any money.

According to a police report, Phoenyx is known to be on the autism spectrum at a high-functioning level.

Anyone who sees Phoenyx, or knows where she is, is asked to call 503-823-3333 or 911 in case of emergency.