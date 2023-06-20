PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — OceanGate, Inc., the company that owns and operates the missing submersible “Titan,” which lost contact with its support vessel in the Atlantic Ocean about an hour and 45 minutes into its descent to view the Titanic on June 18, is based out of Everett, Washington, state business records show.

According to the OceanGate website, the company is one of several businesses to operate out of the Waterfront Center located along Craftsman Way near Everett Marina. The Washington-based undersea exploration company was conducting its third-annual assessment of Titanic and its localized ecosystem when the submersible stopped responding.

In addition to its exploration and travel services, the company also uses its fleet of five-person submersibles for surveys, scientific research and film production. While an initial group of tourists paid $100,000 to $150,000 each to visit the Titanic in 2021, OceanGate’s website states that the “mission support fee” for the 2023 expedition was $250,000 per person.

OceanGate CEO and co-founder Stockton Rush speaks during a presentation on findings after an undersea exploration of the SS Andrea Doria wreckage in the Atlantic Ocean near Nantucket, on June 13, 2016, in Boston. Rescuers in a remote area of the Atlantic Ocean raced against time Tuesday, June 20, 2023, to find a missing submersible before the oxygen supply runs out for five people, including Stockton, who were on a mission to document the wreckage of the Titanic. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes, File)

OceanGate CEO and founder Stockton Rush is among the five people missing aboard the submersible. Rescuers say that it is now a race against the clock to find the missing submersible, which would have less than two days of oxygen left if the crew was trapped at the bottom of the Atlantic.

Other people aboard “Titan” include British businessman and world-record-holding adventurer Hamish Harding, Titanic expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet, businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, according to the New York Times.

“We are exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely,” OceanGate Expeditions stated on social media Tuesday. “Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families. We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible. We are working toward the safe return of the crewmembers.”

The Titanic is located nearly two and a half miles beneath the North Atlantic’s surface.