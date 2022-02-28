“Hate will not be tolerated in our community"

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in Portland was vandalized with racist hate speech and graffiti during the last week of Black History Month, according to Portland Public Schools.

In an email sent to families on Feb. 27, Teresa Seidel – the school’s principal – said the interior and exterior of the school was spray-painted with “swastikas and use of the N word.” The email, which was shared with KOIN 6 News, went on to say that the incident was reported to the police and PPS security services.

Staff was instructed to remove the graffiti that evening.

“Student safety and inclusion are district core values,” said a statement by Portland Public Schools regarding the incident. “Hate will not be tolerated in our community, and this incident is an affront to our core values of racial equity and social justice, respect, honesty and integrity.”

Seidel echoed the sentiment in the email sent to families saying that every student and family should feel safe.

“To our Black and Jewish families, we want to especially stress our regret about this incident. We are resolved as a school community and district to ensure that every student enjoys full and safe participation at school,” said Seidel.

She added that there would be district staff on-site during the week to provide support and counseling to staff and students.

“We will also have heightened security for the next few days to patrol the area and report any unusual behavior sighted,” Seidel said in the email.

In a statement, PPS said they have contacted the Portland Police Bureau and PPS security.

PPS asks anyone with information about this incident to notify staff or call the Portland Police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.