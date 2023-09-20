(WSYR) – A restaurant chain is celebrating National Queso Day by giving out free cups of the “liquid gold.”

Moe’s Southwest Grill is celebrating National Queso Day, which is Wednesday, Sept. 20, with a multi-day promotion filled with free cheese: Now through Sept. 24, all guests can get a free cup of queso (one per day) at participating Moe’s locations nationwide, no purchase necessary.

Of course, there’s a small catch. In order to get the free queso, customers have to be members of the Moe’s Rewards program. Thankfully for queso lovers, it’s free to sign up by just downloading the smartphone app and creating an account.

(Moe’s Southwest Grill)

In addition, Moe’s is offering a queso gift card promotion now through Oct. 1. Guests who buy $20 in gift cards will receive an eReward for a free cup of queso to be redeemed in the app through Oct. 15.

Moe’s currently has 628 locations in 37 states. More information about the chain’s Queso Day celebrations or deals can be found at the official Moe’s website.