Watch: Authorities to speak following heavy police presence in Molalla

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A heavy police response has been reported in Molalla on Monday, resulting in the lockdown of two nearby schools, according to officials.

The large police presence is near West Main and Leroy Avenue.

Witnesses tell KOIN 6 News they heard gunshots, but so far, it’s unclear what’s behind the police response.

Authorities said there will be a press conference around 1:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Molalla River Middle School and Molalla Elementary School were placed in lockdown around 10:50 a.m. amid the “significant police activity in the neighborhood south of the schools,” according to a statement from the Molalla River School District. The schools have since returned to normal operations just after noon on Monday.

This is a developing story, please check back.