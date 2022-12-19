USPS “peak-season pricing” is in effect until Jan. 22, 2023, USPS says. | Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Monday is the last day to ship packages by “priority” mail with the United States Postal Service in order for them to reach their destinations by Christmas.

Regional spokesperson for the United States Postal Service Lecia Hall told KOIN 6 News that, after Monday, packages will need to be sent through USPS’ “Priority Mail Express” service to be delivered by Dec. 24.

“Our advice has always been to mail early in order to have packages delivered in time for the holiday, but it’s not too late,” Hall said. “Post offices will be open on Christmas Eve, with our dedicated employees delivering last-minute holiday packages.”

Friday, Dec. 23 is the last possible day to mail packages through “Priority Mail Express” in order for packages to have a chance of being delivered before Christmas.

USPS announced in August that “peak-season pricing” rates will be applied to deliveries through Jan. 22.