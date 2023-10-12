PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As Powerball’s nearly four-month run comes to an end, three Oregon players won in Wednesday night’s drawing.

According to the Oregon Lottery, a $100,000 winning ticket was bought in Eugene and two smaller $50,000 winning tickets were sold in Tigard and Beaverton.

The current Powerball run began on July 22nd and built up to $1.76 billion, the second-largest jackpot in history on behind a $2.04 billion jackpot from 2022.

Another lucky Oregonian also won big in Monday’s drawing where someone from Mill City won a big $1 million dollar prize.

Players who win have up to a year to claim their prize.