PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gas prices have continued to skyrocket across the U.S., months after the government leveled sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine — and prices at the pump in Oregon are still among those soaring.
In fact, Friday’s national average is $4.60/gallon compared to Oregon’s $5.19/gallon, according to AAA. Oregon’s average alone has risen more than $0.50/gallon since March.
Most of the cheapest gas in the Portland metro area happens to be in Vancouver, Washington, according to GasBuddy.
Here’s a look at the cheapest fuel prices for regular gas in the Portland and Vancouver metro areas as of Saturday at 7 a.m.:
Walmart — 14505 NE Fourth Plain Bouvelard
Vancouver, WA
Regular gas: $4.72/gallon
Safeway — 6700 NE 162nd Avenue
Vancouver, WA
Regular gas: $4.72/gallon
Costco — 6720 NE 84th Street
Vancouver, WA
Regular gas: $4.73/gallon
Costco — 19610 SE 1st Street
Vancouver, WA
Regular gas: $4.73/gallon
Y Mart — 14612 NE Fourth Plain Bouvelard
Vancouver, WA
Regular gas: $4.75/gallon
Fastrak — 5710 NE Fremont Street
Portland, OR
Regular gas: $4.79/gallon
Space Age — 15585 SE Orient Drive
Sandy, OR
Regular gas: $4.85/gallon
Astro — 901 E Main Street
Molalla, OR
Regular gas: $4.85/gallon
Safeway — 1525 W Main Street
Molalla, OR
Regular gas: $4.85/gallon
VP Racing Fuels — 293 SW 1st Avenue
Canby, OR
Regular gas: $4.89/gallon