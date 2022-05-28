PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gas prices have continued to skyrocket across the U.S., months after the government leveled sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine — and prices at the pump in Oregon are still among those soaring.

In fact, Friday’s national average is $4.60/gallon compared to Oregon’s $5.19/gallon, according to AAA. Oregon’s average alone has risen more than $0.50/gallon since March.

Most of the cheapest gas in the Portland metro area happens to be in Vancouver, Washington, according to GasBuddy.

Here’s a look at the cheapest fuel prices for regular gas in the Portland and Vancouver metro areas as of Saturday at 7 a.m.:

Walmart — 14505 NE Fourth Plain Bouvelard

Vancouver, WA

Regular gas: $4.72/gallon

Safeway — 6700 NE 162nd Avenue

Vancouver, WA

Regular gas: $4.72/gallon

Costco — 6720 NE 84th Street

Vancouver, WA

Regular gas: $4.73/gallon

Costco — 19610 SE 1st Street

Vancouver, WA

Regular gas: $4.73/gallon

Y Mart — 14612 NE Fourth Plain Bouvelard

Vancouver, WA

Regular gas: $4.75/gallon

Fastrak — 5710 NE Fremont Street

Portland, OR

Regular gas: $4.79/gallon

Space Age — 15585 SE Orient Drive

Sandy, OR

Regular gas: $4.85/gallon

Astro — 901 E Main Street

Molalla, OR

Regular gas: $4.85/gallon

Safeway — 1525 W Main Street

Molalla, OR

Regular gas: $4.85/gallon

VP Racing Fuels — 293 SW 1st Avenue

Canby, OR

Regular gas: $4.89/gallon