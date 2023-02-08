PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With Super Bowl party plans underway, a Wells Fargo report shows prices on some fan-favorite foods dropping from 2022 prices.

Some deals shoppers should be on the lookout for include hamburger meat, sirloin and chicken wings, according to Wells Fargo Super Bowl Food Report co-author Brad Rubin.

“What we’re seeing right now is about a 22% decrease in chicken wings. Chicken wings are going to be plentiful this year,” Rubin said. “So, for all those Super Bowl fans out there, that’s what we should be loading up on.”

Additionally, Rubin says avocado prices have dropped between 20% and 30% from last week, adding, “we have a plentiful crop coming out of Mexico, the U.S. is a net importer of avocados and they’re plentiful this year.”

As far as game day drinks, Rubin says shoppers could see an increase in alcohol prices.

“What we’re seeing on the beverage side, especially in Portland – you guys are a big craft brew scene – beer is up about 11%,” Rubin said. “Beer is not going to be so much of a bargain.”

Rubin says wine and spirit prices are also up by about 2% to 3%, however, he warns “the big” price increase is for soda, which is up about 25%.