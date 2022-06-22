Gresham is listed as Oregon's most expensive city for household bills.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A report is breaking down how much Oregonians spend on household bills, including people living in the Rose City.

According to doxo’s 2022 State by State Bill Pay Market report, Oregon is the #14 most expensive state for household bills. Residents of Oregon, on average, spend $2,070 per month on the 10 most common household bills.

This is 3.4% higher than the national average of $2,003.

As for Portland, it was named the #8 most expensive city in Oregon for household bills. Portlanders pay $2,424 per month on the ten most common household bills, said the report.

That’s both higher than the state and national average.

The report listed Gresham as the most expensive city in Oregon for household bills with an average of $2,895.

As for a breakdown of cost, the report said Oregonians spend $1,481 on an average monthly mortgage bill and $1,113 on rent.