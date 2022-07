PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For a second straight year, the U.S. economy has shrunk nearly a whole percent. Now, economists fear this means the country is in a recession.

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reports the GDP shrank by 0.9 percent between April and June. That’s after it dipped by 1.6 percent in the first quarter.

Hiro Ito, a professor of economics at Portland State University, helped AM Extra go beyond the headlines on the new economic numbers.