PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The LGBTQ+ community faces unique circumstances when it comes to financial situations from business owners to people trying to make ends meet.

Charlene Quaresma, a growth and development director at Northwestern Mutual Portland, says some of these financial issues include costs associated with family planning.

“Though there are many similarities between all couples with financial planning, there are some unique pieces. I would say the first one that we work with the most is family planning,” Quaresma said. “For many couples, it’s free to have a baby — expensive to raise one. With the LGBTQ+ community, it can actually be costly to start a family so whether you’re looking at adoption; surrogacy; IVF; artificial insemination; these are all things that you want to plan for ahead of time.”

Additionally, Quaresma pointed to medical costs associated with the transgender community and whether or not insurance companies will cover medical expenses. The financial expert also recommends that people in the LGBTQ+ community name beneficiaries rather than listing “spouse” or child” to avoid ambiguity when transitioning assets.

Quaresma says another financial barrier the LGBTQ+ community faces is the gender gap.

“The gender gap is real and when you have two women in a relationship that are making less money than typically their male counterparts, actuarily speaking will live longer, they’re having to do more with less for a longer period of time,” Queresma said.

“I personally think just because the cards are stacked against you, doesn’t mean we can’t help you be a better poker player. So, having a plan that addresses these longevity risks and financial risks is incredibly important when working with community.”