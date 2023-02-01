PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As February brings the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day, an expert is warning about the best time to catch deals for the big game or the perfect Valentine’s gift.

Kristin McGrath, savings and deals Expert at Offers.com, says consumers can find deals on TVs in February, with some price tags dipping into the Balck Friday price range.

“These next few weeks are going to be full of TV savings, you can get several hundred dollars off in some cases and close to Black Friday prices on a lot of TV sets,” McGrath said.

The savings expert added that “retailers know that shoppers want to upgrade for the Super Bowl, but if the deals aren’t tempting enough, they might just let it ride out. So, you’re going to find some deals on some high-quality sets heading into the Super Bowl just to get you tempted to upgrade that TV.”

As far as other deals shoppers can snag in February, McGrath says President’s Day, on Feb. 20, is a good time to buy big-ticket items from furniture, vacuum cleaners and countertop appliances to mattresses.

She also says now is a good time to take advantage of winter seasonal buys like clothing.

“When it comes to seasonal buys, now is the time to buy winter clothing. Retailers want that stuff out to make way for spring,” McGrath said.

While some shoppers may consider buying jewelry for their valentine, McGrath says better deals can be found after the holiday for possible Mother’s Day or birthday presents.

When it comes to purchases to avoid in February, McGrath says shoppers should hold off on buying spring clothes, patio furniture and electronics – which can have better deals closer to Memorial Day or on Amazon Prime Day for savings on items like laptops or headphones.

She also advises Valentine’s Day shoppers to plan ahead on flower orders as they can become more spendy as the holiday approaches.