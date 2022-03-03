Gas prices are more than $4 in the Portland metro area; one gas station in Portland is offering gas at more than $6 a gallon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Filling up your gas tank this week? Expect a hit in your wallet.

Gas prices for regular are an average of $4.16 in Oregon this week, according to AAA, and even higher for premium — and prices are expected to continue climbing amid U.S. sanctions targeting Russia’s oil production.

However, the price hikes are a big problem for local businesses making daily deliveries and receiving them.

Gifford’s Flowers in downtown Portland, a family-owned business since the 1930s, have had to a lot more delivery driving since the start of the pandemic with so many people still working from home. Owner Laura Gifford Kerr told KOIN 6 News she has had to think about adding on to the existing delivery charge at a time when there are other challenges as well.

Meanwhile, one gas station in Portland’s St. Johns neighborhood is offering gas at more than $6 a gallon.

Skyrocketing fuel prices impact not just delivery service, but also prices that businesses pay to its suppliers dropping off goods.

Alexis Foods in Southeast Portland sends out trucks throughout the Northwest to restaurants and food product companies. With prices jumping at the pump, they said they have to pass on gas increases to their customers.