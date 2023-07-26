PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With wildfire season underway in the Pacific Northwest, experts are urging families to prepare for the worst so they’re ready in case disaster strikes.

Heather Seppa, a region manager with Oregon-based Umpqua Bank, says to keep important documents securely stored at home or in a safe deposit box — which are made to withstand a natural disaster — at a financial institution.

“You need things like a copy of your passport, your birth certificate, marriage license, [it’s] really important to keep your will, trust, insurance policies. One thing that we always recommend is a list of all your bank accounts, investments, credit cards because if something like that happens, you need to know where all that is. Plus, some cash; in a disaster – I remember the 2007 storm here on the coast, businesses weren’t able to take any kind of credit cards,” Seppa explained.

The financial expert also advises people in the Pacific Northwest to make sure they are insurance ready by taking pictures of expensive items including jewelry and furniture and making sure the photos are backed up on the Cloud or on another storage device.

She also recommends seeing what natural disaster assistance banks offer in advance.

“In the case of a natural disaster, many banks or financial institutions will come up with a disaster assistance program to help folks if their home burned down, many banks will offer extensions on their loan payments to give them time to recover from that, so they’re not worried about their next payment,” Seppa said.