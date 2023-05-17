PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As some teens are gearing up to take on summer jobs, a wealth management expert is sharing tips for teens on saving money and how parents can help.

Ferguson Wellman Senior Vice President of Portfolio and Wealth Management, Samantha Pahlow says a first job can help teens learn spending and budgeting habits with a direct deposit.

“The first thing to think about is developing a savings habit early on and a lot of times that’s a little tricky for teens. So, one trick for this is to automate savings. Many employers will let their teens sign up for direct deposit and you can use multiple accounts,” Pahlow said.

Pahlow says parents can help their teens budget their savings and set those habits for future retirement.

“The key to successful retirement is to start saving early and often. It doesn’t matter how much at the at the start,” Pahlow said. “Help your kids open a Roth IRA, explore their retirement savings options through their employer, see if there’s matching opportunities there.”

Pahlow says parents can further incentivize their kids to save for retirement by matching what their teens put towards savings or retirement. The wealth manager also recommends that teens open a credit card to learn about credit.

“I’m a fan of opening a credit card for our kids when they get their first job and things like putting a recurring expense on that credit card and having your child budget for paying that off, so they get in the habit of looking at that balance and establishing a payoff plan,” Phalow explained. “This is the time to teach them good money management.”