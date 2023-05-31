PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – When it comes to personal finances and saving for the future, it seems “age matters” as experts say Gen Z Americans and their relationship with money is complicated.

According to investment advisor company Ferguson Wellman, recent data shows that the nation’s youngest working adults aren’t saving money.

“The Zoomers have certainly had a number of economic hurdles. If you think about it, many have taken on significant student loan debt in a time of low interest rates. And now with this high interest rate environment, those payments have really increased,” Mary Lago with Ferguson Wellman explained. “Also, a number of them coming out of college during the COVID-19 pandemic, trying to embark on a career and maybe facing things that other generations haven’t faced like trying to get a job during this more remote work environment.”

Lago says it’s important for Gen Z to start building a “nest egg” for the future as some Gen Z-ers are more focused on saving and spending on experiences rather than retirement.

Lago encourages Gen Z to invest in diversified stocks that they can add to in small increments.

“You want to be diversified, so things like a broad index like the S&P 500 is a good old traditional investment that will serve folks for the long term,” Lago said. “And if you assume roughly a 10% return on the stock market over extended periods of time, your money is going to double every seven years.”