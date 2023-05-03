PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Inflation Reduction Act passed in 2022 brought some new rules for 2023 when it comes to electric vehicles.

Only 14 electric and hybrid vehicles are eligible for the $7,500 tax credit when purchased or leased, including the 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale — which qualifies for the credit because of a loophole in the law.

“The all new 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale spearheads a new era of luxury, electrification and connectivity while remaining faithful to the race-inspired DNA that Alfa Romeo is known for,” auto expert Nik Miles said.

The car is the automaker’s first plug-in hybrid vehicle and will be the last with a gas engine as Alfa Romeo moves into all-electric.

With a starting price at $42,995, the Tonale features standard all-wheel drive and a 15.5 kilowatt-hour battery providing an electric range of more than 30 miles.

The 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale will start drifting into showrooms in the next few months.

