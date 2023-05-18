Info includes taxpayer or business name, city of residence, loan ID, type of debt and amount due.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Those who have yet to pay their 2022 taxes may receive a warning this month that Oregon Department of Revenue plans to publish their name on the department’s website come July 14.

People and businesses that owe at least $50,000 in unpaid taxes are at risk of having their information shared with the public. This information will include the taxpayer or business name (or any person held personally liable for the business’ debt), city and state of residence, loan ID number, type of debt and amount due.

Once these taxpayers receive their warning on May 22, they’ll have approximately eight weeks to avoid getting on the list.

The Collection Division’s Administrator Deanna Mack advises resolving the debt by either paying the balance in full or arranging an alternate payment plan with the Oregon DOR.

“Affected taxpayers should contact us as soon as they receive a notice to resolve the debt,” Mack said. “Publishing this list will support our efforts to collect the revenue that our state counts on.”

The DOR says the list will encourage tax payments and help the state collect revenue. It comes nearly four years after the Oregon Legislature passed Senate Bill 523 to authorize the program in 2020. However, the program was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To contact the Oregon DOR to resolve a debt, visit the department’s website or call 503-945-8200 (for individuals) or 503-945-8100 (for businesses).