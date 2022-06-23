PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon’s minimum wage is set to jump again on July 1.

The minimum wage increases from $14.00 to $14.75 next week in the Portland area. However, areas outside the metro area and even different parts of the state will see different adjustments to their minimum wage.

For the following counties classified as “standard,” the minimum wage will increase from $12.75 to $13.50:

Benton

Clatsop

Columbia

Deschutes

Hood River

Jackson

Josephine

Lane

Lincoln

Linn

Marion

Polk

Tillamook

Wasco

Yamhill

Parts of Clackamas, Multnomah & Washington outside the urban growth boundary

These counties are considered “non-urban” and their minimum wage will increase from $12 to $12.50 on July 1:

Baker

Coos

Crook

Curry

Douglass

Gilliam

Grant

Harney

Jefferson

Klamath

Lake

Malheur

Morrow

Sherman

Umatilla

Union

Wallowa

Wheeler

This map from the Oregon Employment Department shows how much each county’s minimum wage will rise to on July 1, 2022.

The Oregon State Legislature in 2016 approved a set of increases in the minimum wage until 2022.

This is the final year the state’s minimum wage will increase by a predetermined amount. Starting in 2023, the minimum wage rate will rise according to inflation based on the Consumer Price Index, a figure that’s released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.