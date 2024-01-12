Researchers project that Oregon's top earners pay less in taxes than the lowest income group

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A think tank’s report on tax systems across the U.S. found that Oregon is among the states with the least “regressive” systems.

The Institute of Taxation and Economic Policy released its seventh edition of “Who Pays?: A Distributional Analysis of the Tax Systems in All 50 States” earlier this month. The report looks at the tax rates that residents of different income groups are required to pay in their respective states.

Overall, the nonprofit organization found that most U.S. tax systems are “regressive” — meaning that they favor residents with higher income over low-income and middle-income families.

From most to least regressive, Oregon was ranked at No. 42 out of every state and the District of Columbia. ITEP reported that Oregon’s top 1% of earners — who bring in over $702,500 annually — paid an average of 10.4% in income taxes, sales and excise taxes, property taxes and other taxes.

The think tank also reported that the bottom 20% of earners, who bring in less than $23,700 a year, pay 12% in taxes on average.

According to Daniel Hauser, deputy director of the Oregon Center for Public Policy, the state’s tax system is only exacerbating income inequality.

“Oregon’s lowest-income residents are struggling to afford rent and put food on the table,” Hauser said in response to the report. “Asking these Oregonians to pay a larger share of their income in taxes than the highest-income Oregonians is a disgrace.”

The deputy director also suggested that officials add another tax bracket for residents who earn more than $1 million a year. He said a ‘millionaire’s tax’ could help the state invest in essential services like child care and housing.

However, ITEP named Florida, Washington, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Nevada as the top five most regressive states.

In Washington, the wealthiest income group pays an estimated 4.1% in taxes while the lowest income group pays 13.8%.

The five most ‘progressive’ places for income taxes were the District of Columbia, Minnesota, Vermont, New York and California.