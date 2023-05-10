PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While some spring deals are blooming at America’s retailers, one savings expert is warning consumers there are some purchases to avoid in May.

Ahead of Mother’s Day on Sunday, Saving and Deals expert Kristin McGrath with Offers.com, says shoppers can still find deals on jewelry and flowers.

“If you’re still haven’t gotten mom her flowers for Mother’s Day, the good news is, if you’re shopping last-minute you can save. We’re seeing 20% to 40% off across many flower ordering sites,” McGrath said.

Additionally, the savings expert says consumers can find deals on spring clothing and home and garden gear ahead of Memorial Day.

When it comes to purchases to avoid in May, McGrath says it’s best to buy computers and electronics in summer with Amazon Prime Day deals, along with grills and outdoor furniture along with summer apparel.

