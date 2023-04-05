PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For those looking to book a vacation or add to their wardrobe, savings experts are sharing some of the top deals for shoppers to find in April.

Savings and deals expert Shannon Dwyer, with offers.com, says travel bookings will be big in 2023.

“There’s going to be a lot of discounts on hotels, flights, car rentals,” Dwyer said — noting some deals can be found through hotels.com, booking.com and Expedia.

Ahead of Mother’s Day in May, Dwyer says shoppers can find deals now on photography services along with discounted tax software ahead of Tax Day.

Lastly, the savings expert says April is a good time to buy spring clothing as retailers make way for summer apparel.

As far as purchases to avoid in April, Dwyer advises against buying summer apparel, TVs and other electronics and barbecue grills — which see sales around Labor Day.

