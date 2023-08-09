PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As retailers roll out sales during the last month of summer, one savings expert is warning not everything is going to be a deal as shoppers prep for fall and back-to-school season.

According to Savings and Deals Expert Kristin McGrath with Offers.com, August is the best time to buy tech.

“It’s a great time to shop for electronics thanks to back-to-school season whether or not you’re sending a kid back to school or back to college, you can take advantage of some of those deals for yourself,” McGrath said.

These deals include retailers like Apple — which is adding gift cards to purchases — and Best Buy, which is offering up to $500 off select laptops.

Other deals to shop in August include summer clothing, sporting goods, textbooks and smaller-ticket school supplies, McGrath said.

As far as items to avoid purchasing in August, McGrath recommends staying away from gaming consoles, fall clothing and appliances.

“Hold off a little bit if you’re shopping for an appliance because Labor Day is just around the corner, “McGrath said. “If you can put it off, put it off until that Labor Day weekend. That Labor Day week you’re going to find much better appliance deals.”