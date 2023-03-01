PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The beginning of March brings new deals for shoppers to look out for along with some products to hold off buying.

March is a good time to look for deals on items such as tax software and home and garden products — from flannel bedding to patio heaters, according to Kristin McGrath with Offers.com.

The savings and deals expert also points out spring is the best time to buy winter apparel with shoppers likely to find winter gear on clearance as retailers bring in spring clothing.

Additionally, March is a good time find travel deals, McGrath said.

“Travel is huge this year. People are starting to think about spring break or summer,” McGrath said – noting it may be too late to find flight deals, but to stay alert for hotel and tour savings.

McGrath says travel deals can be found at less popular travel destinations adding, “if you’re looking at a spring break hot spot during the time the local university is off, you’re not going to find savings.”

McGrath warns consumers to avoid buying major appliances in March along with spring apparel, TVs and tech.

As far as tech savings, McGrath adds, “Amazon usually drops it’s Prime Day deals in the summer and a lot of retailers follow suit.”

